Dylan McKim, anchor/ reporter

Dylan McKim joined the ABC-7 team as a reporter and co-anchor and producer for Good Morning El Paso Weekend.

Dylan was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He enjoys hiking, watching and playing sports, cooking, reading, and is a big movie fan.

Dylan attended Arizona State University where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

While at ASU, Dylan interned at Arizona PBS, The Arizona Republic, KPNX Channel 12 News, and worked as a reporter whose work aired on Arizona PBS.

Dylan placed 2nd in the National Hearst Journalism Awards of 2020 in the Television category, and took home a Rocky Mountain Student Production Award for his work on Arizona firefighters fighting their insurance companies to receive their benefits to cover their cancer treatment.

Dylan is excited to be starting his career in El Paso. Please reach out to him if you have any story ideas or and good recommendations for things to do in the Borderland.