Isis Ponce, local sales manager

I have over 23 years of corporate broadcasting experience. I am a former Vice President for television stations, radio stations, digital news, social media, and websites in El Paso, Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Working for automotive dealerships in the El Paso and New Mexico areas as Marketing Director gave me a new perspective and understanding of the other side of sales. I worked for CASA Auto Group, HOY/FOX Automotive, and Jack Key Automotive in New Mexico.

I am an El Paso native and a proud graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso. My love for media and technology has always kept me curious and wanting to find new methods to connect and help my community.

I am an advocate for women, minorities, and children. I am the founder of “Latinitas EP/Southwest LatinX” a non-profit organization that serves children living in poverty by offering programs that introduce higher learning and technology through STEAM curriculums. This organization offers TEAKS-based programs while introducing them to coding, robotics, and virtual reality. I also served as an Executive Director for El Paso Villa María, a shelter for homeless women ready to transition to self-sufficiency. The focus was on mental health and finding every opportunity to help the residents transition and prosper. Skill setting opportunities, GED preparation, nutrition classes, financial literacy courses, resume building, counseling, parenting courses, and mental and physical health are a few of the programs offered.

Civically, I served as president of the Junior Woman's Club of El Paso. It was through this work that I fell in love with philanthropy. In 2021, I was selected as one of the 40 women in the state of Texas who make a difference and was inducted into the class of 2021 Leadership Texas. In 2022, I was inducted as a board member for IDEA School District and will continue my work into 2023. I am very proud of this chapter in my life, where I am dedicating myself to making a difference in my community and in my professional work. I hope I can empower voices and create new leaders who will celebrate cultural and gender differences and who will feel empowered to be the change. I want to help people who would otherwise fall through the social and cultural cracks and end up giving up on their goals, education, dreams and aspirations.