Leloba Seitshiro, reporter

Leloba Seitshiro is an Emmy-winning Journalist with experience working in Botswana, San Diego, CA and now KVIA.

Leloba was born and raised in Gaborone, Botswana, where she played tennis for the Botswana national team. She traveled throughout most of her youth, which is how she ended up at New Mexico State University as a Journalism and Mass Communications student.

After graduating from NMSU, Leloba worked for Botswana Television as a reporter and anchor. She then moved to San Diego, CA, where she worked as an Assignment Editor, Field Producer, Writer and Editor for KGTV, UT-TV and eventually KNSD, respectively.

Her love for the Southwest returned Leloba to the Las Cruces/ El Paso area, where she looks forward to covering the border and other major issues for KVIA.

Leloba is also passionate about human interest stories, as well as wildlife and conservation. She enjoys great food, music, visiting museums, playing tennis and traveling.