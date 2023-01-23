Sam Harasimowicz, anchor / reporter

Sam started his career studying Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Syracuse University, graduating Cumme Laude in 2021.

After graduation, Sam joined the KVIA family in June of 2021 as one of the producers of Good Morning El Paso.

One year later, Sam started as a weekend anchor and reporter for ABC-7.

Sam was born and raised in a military family, spending time living in Kansas City, Montgomery, San Antonio, Washington D.C. and Westchester County in New York. But Sam’s true home is Buffalo, New York, Go Bills!!!

He is so grateful for the opportunity to tell the Borderland’s stories, as well as getting to be a part of this beautiful area of the country.