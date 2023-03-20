Jared Ortega, multimedia journalist

Jared Ortega is a versatile multimedia journalist with a passion for visual storytelling. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, where he attended Eastwood High School. His first ever job while still in high school was with KVIA as a photojournalist and video editor. After graduating, he went on to pursue his dream of becoming a filmmaker by enrolling in the film school at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

Upon graduating, Jared moved to Austin, Texas, where he gained valuable experience as a videographer and freelance filmmaker. He then moved on to Denver, Colorado, where he worked on several documentaries and commercial projects.

During the pandemic, Jared took a break from city life and lived on an off-grid solar farm in rural Colorado, where he learned how to live sustainably and self-sufficiently. He documented his experience, sharing his insights with others interested in living off the grid.

After the pandemic subsided, Jared decided to move back to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he currently works as a Multimedia Journalist for KVIA. He is passionate about covering local news and sharing stories that matter to the community. In his free time, Jared enjoys timelapse photography, practicing guitar, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.