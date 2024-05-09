Tyaun Marshburn, reporter

Tyaun Marshburn joined ABC 7 as a multimedia journalist in March of 2024. She was born in California and raised in Ohio before moving to Arizona.

While in Arizona she realized her love for telling stories. She took at personally test through the career center at her community college, the test confirmed journalism was the career for her.

She attended Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School of journalism and mass communications. While in her senior year she worked for Cronkite News on PBS and interned at the TV show RightThisMinute. After college she worked in newspaper on AK-Chin's Indian Reservation in Maricopa, Arizona. Tyaun is happy to be in El Paso learning about the culture and history for the Sun City.