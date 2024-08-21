Gabby Hernandez, reporter / producer

Gabby Hernandez is a television news reporter and producer. She has a passion for storytelling and delivering the latest news to the community. As a bilingual journalist, Gabby is able to deliver the news in both English and Spanish.

After venturing in different fields, she realized the news industry is her true passion. She is an initiative-taking journalist, interested in stories involving criminal justice and mental health, which she often reports on.

Gabby holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Communications, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and a Criminal Justice Masters from New Mexico State University. Additionally, she completed one year of Mental Health post-graduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Gabby lived in Miami for two years and worked at WSVN FOX News station as an Investigative Producer and field producer for a popular South Florida legal segment called “Help Me Howard.” Alongside a team of lawyers, she helped the community solve their legal problems. Gabby heard the viewers’ story, interviewed them, researched, investigated, and solved their legal problem that ultimately aired on the segment.​

Currently, Gabby is now back in her hometown of El Paso, Texas working at KVIA ABC-7 as a TV news producer and reporter since 2023. Gabby produces the ABC-7 at 5 newscast and reports live on a daily basis on ABC-7 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. She enjoys reporting educational and positive news every chance she gets. Gabby loves to tell borderland’s stories and is very enthusiastic about serving the community she grew up in.

​Helping the community be informed about relevant issues in the borderland.