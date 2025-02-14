Carter Diggs, reporter / producer

Carter Diggs is a producer and reporter for Good Morning El Paso, and has been with the station since July 2023.

Hailing from small-town Oxford, Mississippi, he fell in love with writing and reporting at his high school newspaper, where he served as the entertainment editor. He went on to graduate from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Print Journalism. While studying, he won several awards reporting for campus television station NewsWatch Ole Miss, interned at Tokyo-based lifestyle magazine Tokyo Weekender, and studied abroad for a semester at Sophia University, one of Japan's top private universities.

Carter previously produced for ABC-7's primetime broadcasts and is excited to join the GMEP team from both the control room and in front of the camera. He especially enjoys reporting on local arts and cultural stories, always eager to try new things and meet new people.

When he's not at work, he likes to read, listen to podcasts, hike, and try out cooking new recipes.