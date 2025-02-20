Isabel Garcia, producer

Isabel Garcia is currently a producer on Good Morning El Paso. She has been with ABC-7 since September 2023.

An El Paso native, Isabel is thrilled to inform and share stories from the community in which she was raised.

She received her bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from UTEP. Immediately after, Isabel attended Arizona State University and earned her Master of Mass Communication degree.

It was in her time at ASU that she began reporting in front of the camera, and covered a range of topics for Cronkite News/Arizona PBS from Washington D.C..

Isabel has always been passionate about storytelling and continues to bring that drive to her work at KVIA.