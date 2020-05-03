Juárez virus death toll hits 80, with 399 confirmed cases

Top Stories

CUIDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The death toll rose by two on Sunday for a total of 80 in Juarez. The total number of Juarez virus cases reached 399, just 24 more cases from the previous day.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached to 597, just shy of the 600 mark, with 98 total deaths in the state of Chihuahua.

Earlier this weekend, officials this week disclosed that 20 doctors and 17 nurses were among those who had contracted the virus in Juarez.

In the state of Chihuahua, 265 of the confirmed patients are hospitalized, 82 are stable, 174 are in severe condition and 9 are severe condition.

Out of the total cases, health officials stated that 40 people have recovered.



