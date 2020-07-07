Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 7:39 am
Published 7:36 am

El Paso reports 4 new virus deaths; hospitalizations increase by 28

coronavirus borderland
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time since Friday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported new coronavirus deaths.

Four Covid-19 related deaths, 28 new hospitalizations and 181 new cases were announced Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 139. Hospitalizations reached a new peak, increasing to 246. There are 71 patients in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

The number of known active cases also reached a new peak -- 2,821. There have now been 7,642 confirmed cases with 4,682 recoveries identified by the health department.

For a complete look at the city's data, click here.

Coronavirus / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply