El Paso reports 4 new virus deaths; hospitalizations increase by 28

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time since Friday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported new coronavirus deaths.

Four Covid-19 related deaths, 28 new hospitalizations and 181 new cases were announced Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 139. Hospitalizations reached a new peak, increasing to 246. There are 71 patients in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

The number of known active cases also reached a new peak -- 2,821. There have now been 7,642 confirmed cases with 4,682 recoveries identified by the health department.

