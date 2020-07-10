5 new virus deaths; 361 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced five new deaths, and 361 new cases on Friday.

The death toll now stands 150.

The health department identified the victims as:

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 70s

2 females in their 80s

All of them had underlying conditions.

There have now been 1,793 new confirmed cases reported this week. That's a new record for weekly cases, with the previous record being the 1,623 cases identified last week.

It's worth noting that the current record will increase when tomorrow's totals are announved.

There have now been 8,746 confirmed cases, and of those 3,255 are considered active -- which is a new all-time high. There have now been 5,341 confirmed recoveries.

Hospitalizations increased from 258 to 261, which is a new peak. The number of patients needing intensive care increased from 81 to 84. There are 32 patients currently on ventilators.

