El Paso reports 1 new virus death, 206 new cases; hospitalizations reach new peak
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus-related death and 206 new cases Monday morning.
The victim was identified as a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
The death toll now stands at 152 in El Paso County.
It's the first time El Paso did not record at least 350 new cases since last Tuesday.
Hospitalizations reached a new peak of 285, an increase of eight patients from Sunday. There are 91 patients requiring intensive care, and 36 people on ventilators.
There have now been 9,716 confirmed cases with 5,879 reported recoveries. That leaves El Paso with 3,685 active cases, which is a new record.
Comments
4 Comments
152 deaths over a period of 4 months in a county with over 750,00 people. How many have died of other or natural causes other then COVID-19 this year.
Using City of El Paso data, 9617 positive cases. Tested? 111,700. Thats 8.7%. And panic sets in? How many have died on Texas highways so far this year? Get a life people!
And yet, the biggest oxygen thief in El Paso, alberto, is still stealing air a productive citizen could have breathed.
I see the morons who think 130,000+ deaths in the US since this pandemic started are nothing are out and about posting stupid shit. They probably think the Earth is flat, 9/11 was an inside job, Obama was born in Kenya, the Ukraine has Hillary’s emails, and the moon landings were faked. Aluminum foil hats are too tight, I guess. They should listen to Governor Abbott.