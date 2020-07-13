El Paso reports 1 new virus death, 206 new cases; hospitalizations reach new peak

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus-related death and 206 new cases Monday morning.

The victim was identified as a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The death toll now stands at 152 in El Paso County.

It's the first time El Paso did not record at least 350 new cases since last Tuesday.

Hospitalizations reached a new peak of 285, an increase of eight patients from Sunday. There are 91 patients requiring intensive care, and 36 people on ventilators.

There have now been 9,716 confirmed cases with 5,879 reported recoveries. That leaves El Paso with 3,685 active cases, which is a new record.

For a complete look at the city's data, click here.