5 virus deaths, 237 new cases reported in El Paso; number of ICU patients reaches new high

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five more people have died from complications of coronavirus in El Paso County.

The Health Department also reported 237 new cases Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 157.

Hospitalizations decreased from 285 to 283, however the number of patients in intensive care reached a new peak -- 98. There are 40 people on ventilators.

There have now been 9,953 confirmed cases with 6,094 reported recoveries. That left El Paso with 3,716 active cases on Monday, which is a new record.

The health department reports that 19 percent of those infected are asymptomatic in El Paso.

For a complete look at the health department's data, click here.