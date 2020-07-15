El Paso surpasses 10,000 confirmed cases; 2 new virus deaths reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced two virus deaths and 345 new cases in El Paso County Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. The health department said they both had underlying health conditions.

The death toll now stands at 159.

El Paso County has eclipsed the 10,000-case mark. There have now been 10,298 confirmed cases, with 6,448 recoveries.

More than 350 new recoveries were announced. That leaves 3,691 active cases. It's the first time the number of active cases has decreased since June 18.

Hospitalizations increased by four to 287 -- a new all-time high. The number of patients in the ICU decreased from 98 to 97. There are 40 patients on ventilators.

