5 deaths, 196 new cases; record number of ICU patients reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced five new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

Health officials said the victims were four men in their 80s and one man in his 60s. They all had underlying health conditions.

It brings the death toll to 184.

There are 290 Covid-19 patients in El Paso hospitals. Health officials also reported 110 ICU patients, which is a new record-high for the county. There are 42 people on ventilators.

The health department also announced 196 new cases. It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11,769. There have been 7,616 reported recoveries. The number of known active cases decreased by 12 to 3,969.

The health department reported that 9.1 percent of those who have been tested since the start of the pandemic have yielded positive results.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.