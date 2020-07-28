El Paso reports 9 new virus deaths, 225 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 225 new cases Tuesday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 239. The health department identified the victims as:

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 3 men in their 80s

Health officials said they all had underlying health conditions.

There are currently 3,371 known active cases. It's the first time the number of active cases has dipped below 3,400 since July 11.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,552 confirmed cases in El Paso County. Nearly 10,000 people are considered to be recovered.

Hospitalizations declined from 289 to 283. However, the number of patients in El Paso ICUs increased from 108 to 114. There are 52 patients on ventilators. A doctor with Las Palmas Del Sol said between 80-90 percent of Covid-19 patients on ventilators die.

In the past seven days, on average, 9.3% of tests conducted in El Paso County have come back positive.

For a complete look at the health department's Covid-19 data, click here.