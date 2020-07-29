13 virus deaths, 255 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 255 new cases Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 252 in El Paso County.

The 13 fatalities makes this the second deadliest virus day for El Paso. The previous record of 15 was set last week.

There are currently 3,275 known active cases. That's 96 fewer than the day before.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,807 confirmed cases, with more than 10,000 recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased once again from 282 to 266. The number of patients in El Paso's ICUs also decreased from 114 to 106. There are 53 patients on ventilators, which is an all-time high.

In the past seven days, on average, 9.04% of test conducted in El Paso have come back positive.

