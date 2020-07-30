El Paso reports 7 virus deaths; active cases decrease for 4th straight day

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coronavirus death toll stands at 259, after the El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven new deaths Thursday morning.

Health officials also announced 132 new cases. There are 3,204 known active cases, which is 71 fewer than Wednesday. It's the fourth straight day that El Paso has seen a drop in known active cases.

Since the pandemic began, El Paso has had 13,939 confirmed cases. The number of recoveries was not immediately made available by the health department.

Hospitalizations increased 13 from 266 to 279. The number of patients in the ICU decreased from 106 to 104. There are 50 patients on ventilators.

In the past seven days, on average, 9.13% of tests done in El Paso County are coming back positive.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.