El Paso surpasses 14,000 confirmed cases; 7 new virus deaths announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven virus deaths and 337 new cases Friday morning.

The death toll now stands at 266.

The heath department said the victims ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s. Only one of the victims, a man in his 70s, did not have underlying health conditions.

There have now been 14,276 confirmed cases in El Paso County since the pandemic began. The number of active cases increased for the first time in five days. It now stands 3,311, compared to 3,204 on Thursday.

The Department of Public Health has not yet published the updated number of recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15 from 279 to 264. The number of ICU patients decreased from 104 to 100. However, the number of patients on ventilators increased to 54, which is an all-time high.

For a complete look at the health department's Covid-19 data, click here.