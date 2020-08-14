El Paso breaks record for 2nd straight day; 24 new virus deaths announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths Friday -- the highest single-day increase the county has experienced.

The death toll now stands at 354. There have been 63 reported deaths so far this week, which is also a record. The previous record of 48 deaths was set two weeks ago.

Local officials have said numerous times that the deaths they report usually don't happen on the same day, but rather over the span of recent weeks.

Officials said deaths are announced at the same time because they receive death certificate information around the same time.

The health department also announced 254 new cases. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 17,632. There have now been more than 13,000 reported recoveries.

There are currently 4,173 known active cases.

Hospitalizations decreased from 194 to 183. There are 56 patients in the ICU, that's 13 fewer than the day before. There are 37 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at the health department's Covid-19 data, click here.