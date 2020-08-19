6 new virus deaths in El Paso; weeks-old cases reported for 5th straight day

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coronavirus death toll now stands at 372 in El Paso County.

The Department of Public Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

Health officials announced 152 new cases, and 80 "delayed" test results. These retroactive positive results were provided by the state, which has managed numerous testing sites across El Paso at the city's request.

It's the fifth consecutive day that weeks-old cases have been reported.

There have now been 18,914 confirmed cases in El Paso County, with nearly 14,000 reported recoveries. That means there are 4,594 active cases, which is a new record for the county.

Hospitalizations are on the rise once again -- increasing from 160 to 168. The number of patients in El Paso's ICUs decreased from 57 to 52. There are 32 patients on ventilators.

