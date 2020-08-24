4 virus deaths, 145 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced four new virus deaths Monday morning.

The death toll now stands at 394 in El Paso County.

Monday's announcement comes a day after the health department did not report a new death for the first time in 33 days.

The health department identified the victims as:

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 woman in her 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials reported 145 new cases, and 13 "delayed" positive results.

These retroactive positive results were provided by the state, which has managed numerous testing sites across El Paso at the city's request.

There have now been 19,554 confirmed cases with 15,887 reported recoveries. That leaves El Paso with 3,273 known active cases.

