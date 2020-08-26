El Paso’s virus death toll just shy of 400; 99 new cases announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County's coronavirus death toll now stands at 399.

The Department of Public Health announced two new virus deaths Wednesday morning.

Health officials identified the victims as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s. Both had underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 99 new cases and 32 "delayed" test results. These are weeks-old results that the health department just received from the state.

El Paso County has now had 19,753 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 16,210 reported recoveries. Experts caution that some of those recovered may face long-term health impacts form having been infected.

There are 3,144 known active cases in the county.

