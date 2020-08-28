El Paso reports 5 new virus deaths; active cases below 3,000 for 1st time since early July

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced five new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

That elevated the death toll in El Paso County to 415.

The health department identified the victims as:

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 60s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 82 new cases and 65 "delayed" positive results. The City said these results come from State-run testing sites. The results are weeks-old.

El Paso County has had 20,072 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic with 16,557 reported recoveries. That leaves El Paso with 2,994 known active cases -- the fewest since July 8.

Hospitalizations increased from 134 to 140. There are 52 patients in El Paso ICUs, and 28 on ventilators.

