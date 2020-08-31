1 virus death; 108 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's coronavirus death toll now stands at 419 after the Department of Public Health announced one new death.

The victim was identified as a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 108 new cases and two "delayed" positive results. These are results that the City said it just now received from the State, even though the results are actually weeks old.

There have now been 20,460 confirmed Covid-19 cases in El Paso County. Health officials have reported 16,906 recoveries. A press release from the city states there are 3,029 known active cases. However, those numbers don't match what the city's data indicates.

Based on the number of confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths in El Paso County, the number of active cases should be 3,135. ABC-7 has reached out to the City for clarification on the discrepancy.

Hospitalizations decreased from 133 to 124. There are 53 patients on ventilators and 28 are on ventilators.