2 new virus deaths reported in El Paso; weeks-old cases continue to be announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced two new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll stands at 421 in El Paso County.

The health department said the two victims were men: one in his 80s and the other in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 69 new cases and 10 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the Department of Public Health is just now receiving from the State. These weeks-old cases have been announced daily since August 15.

El Paso has now had 20,539 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 17,042 reported recoveries. It leaves the County with 2,968 known active cases.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.