8 new virus deaths in El Paso; 72 additional cases, delayed results reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

It comes a day after health officials announced no new deaths.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 429.

Health officials also announced 72 new cases and three "delayed" positive results. These are results the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health. These results are weeks old.

El Paso has now had 20,686 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic with, 17,312 reported recoveries. The number of known active cases decreased to 2,822.

Hospitalization numbers were not immediately released, but ABC-7 will update this article once those numbers are available.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.