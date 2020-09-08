El Paso reports 3 new virus deaths; 89 additional cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 448 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the two victims as two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s. They all had underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 89 new cases and five "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health. They are weeks old.

El Paso has had 21,187 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials say the total number of reported recoveries now stands at 17,785. That leaves El Paso with 2,837 known active cases.

