El Paso’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 450; 72 new cases announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

El Paso County's death toll now stands at 452.

Health officials said the victims were:

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 60s

1 woman in her 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 72 new cases and four "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the health department.

El Paso has now had 21,335 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18,036 reported recoveries. That means the county has 2,724 known active cases.

