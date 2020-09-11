9 new virus deaths announced in El Paso; 85 additional cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

El Paso County's death toll now stands at 461.

Health officials said the victims were:

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 50s

2 women in their 60s

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 85 new cases and 38 "delayed" positive results, which are weeks-old cases that the state is just now reporting.

El Paso has now had 21,458 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18,122 reported recoveries, although doctors say some recovered persons can still experience lasting health issues. That means the county has 2,757 known active cases.

