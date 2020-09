Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police responded to a serious crash early Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers told ABC-7 they received reports of a one-car crash just after 2 a.m. on Loop 375 at Iron Medics.

Special traffic investigators are on scene. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Loop 375 North is closed at Montana Ave.

