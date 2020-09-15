El Paso reports 2 virus deaths, 85 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two new coronavirus-related deaths were announced by the El Paso Health Department Tuesday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 467.

Health officials said the victims were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also announced 85 new cases and 10 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health.

El Paso currently has 2,770 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 21,826 positive cases have been identified in El Paso, with 18,468 reported recoveries.

