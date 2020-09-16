El Paso’s virus death toll reaches 474; 114 new cases announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 70s

2 women in her 90s

2 men in his 90s

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 474.

Health officials also announced 114 new cases and 25 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the El Paso health department.

There are currently 2,837 known active cases, a slight increase from Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 21,965 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 18,535 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.