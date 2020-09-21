2 new virus deaths in El Paso; active cases top 3,000 for first time in weeks

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health reported two new coronavirus deaths Monday morning.

It brings the death toll in El Paso County to 491. The health department identified the victims as two women in their 90s with underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 174 new cases and two "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the department of public health. It marks the third-straight day that El Paso has had more than 100 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 22,652 total cases In El Paso and 18,970 reported recoveries. There are currently 3,076 known active cases. It's the first time El Paso County has had more than 3,000 active cases since late August.

Hospitalizations increased from 138 to 146. There are 52 patients in the ICU.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.