El Paso reports 3 virus deaths, increase in active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coronavirus death-toll in El Paso now stands at 494.

The Department of Public Health announced three new deaths Tuesday morning. The victims were identified as:

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 70s

Health officials said they all had underlying health conditions.

For the fourth day in a row, the County reported a triple-digit increase in cases. Health officials announced 167 new cases and two "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health.

El Paso County currently has 3,128 known active cases, an increase of 52 from Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 22,820 confirmed cases and 19,086 reported recoveries.

