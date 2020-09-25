7 virus deaths, increase in active cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 515 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 70s

1 man in his 70s

1 women in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

For the seventh day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 154 new cases and 27 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,381 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 23,388 confirmed cases and 19,389 reported recoveries.

