1 new virus death in El Paso; active cases increase for 11th straight day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus-related deaths.

The death toll now stands at 517 in El Paso County.

Health officials identified the victims as a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

For the tenth day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 116 new cases and five "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,573 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 23,905 confirmed cases and 19,704 reported recoveries.

