El Paso tops 24,000 confirmed cases; 2 new virus deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 519 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

For the 11th day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 256 new cases and nine "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,661 known active cases. The last time El Paso had that many active cases was Aug. 21. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 24,170 confirmed cases and 19,875 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.