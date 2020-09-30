1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in east El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the east side early Wednesday morning.

Special traffic investigators were called out to a collision at the intersection of Viscount and Hawkins.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

El Paso police have not said how many vehicles were involved, or what may have caused the crash.

No other information was released by police.