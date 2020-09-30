2 virus deaths, 273 new cases announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 521 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 man in his 50s

1 woman in her 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

For the 12th day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 273 new cases and three "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department. It's the largest, single-day increase in cases since Aug. 7.

El Paso County currently has 3,781 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 24,446 confirmed cases and 20,027 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.