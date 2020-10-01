3 virus deaths announced as El Paso nears 4,000 active cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 524 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 90s

1 man in his 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

For the 13th day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 211 new cases and nine "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,812 known active cases. For perspective, El Paso had 3,300 active cases just a week ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 24,666 confirmed cases and 20,212 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.