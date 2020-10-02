5 virus deaths, 329 new cases announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported five new coronavirus-related deaths, and more than 300 new cases for the first time in nearly two months.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 529. Health officials identified the victims as:

3 men in their 60s

1 woman in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced 329 new cases and four "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,999 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 24,999 confirmed cases and 20,353 reported recoveries.

