4 virus deaths announced as El Paso nears record-high number of active cases

The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

It brings the death toll to 534 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 70s

2 men in their 70s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced 218 new cases and six "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 4,383 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 25,793 confirmed cases and 20,756 reported recoveries.

