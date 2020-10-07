El Paso sets new record for active cases; 3 virus deaths reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 398 new cases Wednesday morning.

It is the largest, single-day increase in cases since July 19.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 537.

The health department also reported four "delayed" positive results. These are results from tests that were conducted weeks ago by the state.

El Paso County currently has 4,625 known active cases, that's an all-time high. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 26,432 confirmed cases and 21,144 reported recoveries.

