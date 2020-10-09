4 new virus deaths; El Paso surpasses 5,000 active cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 545 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 50s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced 418 new cases and seven "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 5,164 known active cases, a record-high. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 27,394 confirmed cases and 21,556 reported recoveries.

