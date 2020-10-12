Doña Ana County man in 60s among 4 latest New Mexico virus deaths

Top Stories

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico officials reported another four coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 915 since the pandemic began.

Among the four latest victims was a man in his 60s from Doña Ana County; the man had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. The state's three other fatalities came from Lincoln, Bernalillo and Eddy counties.

State health officials now report a total of more than 33,360 coronavirus cases, including 389 cases that were added to the tally Monday.

Doña Ana County had 83 of Monday's new cases to raise its pandemic case count to 4,108 -- and with Monday's reported fatality, the county's death toll reached 62.

New Mexico has had some of the most restrictive health orders in place since the pandemic began, but had reported near record highs in recent days.

State health officials had reported 488 new confirmed cases Friday, marking a record for daily cases since the pandemic started. They followed Saturday with another 486 confirmed cases before dropping to 289 on Sunday. The previous high of 455 was recorded in late July.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)