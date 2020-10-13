For 6th straight day El Paso reports more than 400 new cases; 1 additional virus death

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus-related death, and more than 400 new cases for the sixth straight day.

It brings the death toll to 552 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced 415 new cases and 35 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 6,325 known active cases, which is a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 29,384 confirmed cases and 22,376 reported recoveries.

