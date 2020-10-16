El Paso reports 838 new virus cases, shattering record for 2nd straight day

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced a record 838 new coronavirus cases Friday morning.

The previous record for daily cases of 717 was set Thursday.

No new virus deaths were reported, so the county's death toll remained at 554.

Health officials also announced 16 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. The tests were conducted weeks ago.

The number of known active cases now stands at 7,399, which is a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,478 confirmed cases in El Paso County with 23,387 reported recoveries.

