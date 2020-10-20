Hospitalizations soar to 565 in El Paso; 3 virus deaths announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

It brings the death toll to 560 in El Paso County.

The victims were identified as:

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 70s

All had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations increased to 565, which is a new record.

Health officials announced 666 new cases and 43 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 8,564 known active cases, which is a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 34,035 confirmed cases and 24,754 reported recoveries.

